Gardaí launch investigation after two Dundalk women are assaulted in separate attacks

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information after two local women were assaulted during the last week.



The first attack, which took place on the Castletown Road at 10.50pm on Friday (August 18), saw a woman sustain significant bruising as a result of the attack.



A similar incident occurred the next night (Saturday, August 19) in the Rampart Road area of Dundalk, with a woman again thought to have been targeted by a male assailant.



"We are eager to get to the bottom of these incidents and would encourage anyone who may have been in either area at the stated times to come forward," said a spokesperson for Gardaí.



Dundalk Station can be contacted on 9388400.









