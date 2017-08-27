Man gave false details when stopped by gardai in Dundalk

A 29 year old man who gave false details to gardaí, who had come upon him banging on the door of an address in Dundalk, and shouting loudly at the occupants, has been fined a total of 225 euro at the local district court.

The court heard it happened on Bridge Street shortly before midnight on March 20th last, and it was discovered that there was a bench warrant in existence for Chinedu Omee after he was arrested.

The accused Chinedu Omee with an address at Martello Road, Balbriggan had 21 previous convictions - nine of which were for public order matters.

The Defence barrister said her client - who is serving a five month sentence with a release date in October, was apologetic for his behaviour.

She added that he was going through a difficult patch at the time, as his grandmother, whom he was very close to as a child, had died.

Judge Conal Gibbons imposed a €75 fine for being intoxicated in a public place, and a €150 euro fine for failing to appear before the CCJ in Dublin on a previous date.

He added he would take into consideration the charge relating to giving false details, saying "It doesn't strike me as being sinister".

The judge said he believed that it had "more to do with the consumption of alcohol".