Accused of stealing bikes in Louth

A 21 year old man accused of handling stolen property and the theft of two bikes in Drogheda, was further remanded in custody at the vacation court sitting in Dundalk last week.

Cian Nulty of An Bui Og, Bettystown was charged with committing the alleged offences at Silke Park, Drogheda on August second last and is further accused of getting into a vehicle at Silke Park on the same date.

The theft and handling stolen property charges relate to a mountain bike and a BMX, and two weeks ago the vacation court sitting heard, during a bail application, that it is alleged that the defendant was found hiding in a vehicle in Silke Park and two stolen bikes were allegedly located in the vicinity.

Judge Conall Gibbons had remanded him in custody with consent to his own bail with an independent surety of €300 and made it a condition of bail that the 21 year old must sign on at a garda station three times a week.

However, when the case was called last Thursday the Defence barrister said her client had been remanded in custody from the CCJ the day before where he had been refused bail, due alleged breaches of bail terms.

Judge Gibbons remanded him in custody to Drogheda District Court on the eighth of September.