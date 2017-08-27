Bench warrant out for man who hit garda car

A bench warrant has been issued at Dundalk District Court for a motorist who hit a patrol car as he tried to evade gardaí as he had drugs on-board which resulted in a chase towards the M1 motorway.

Alan Harris (27) of Rathmore Road, Drummully, Newry was prosecuted for dangerous driving, driving without insurance or a driver's licence and failing to stop for gardai, at Lower Faughart on August 15th 2015.

The original hearing 13 months ago was told that the defendant came to garda attention in Cox's Demesne in Dundalk and drove off towards the M1.

Alan Harris performed a u-turn and hit a patrol car. He also drove the wrong way up a slip road and collided with another vehicle. Cannabis worth €500 was found in three bags, along with weighing scales and three mobile phones.

The accused had no previous convictions and the defence solicitor said her client is a father of two children who knew he had drugs in his possession and that was why he drove off. The solicitor added that her client - who was by then clean of drugs, had been abandoned by his mother when he was 14.

Judge Flann Brennan adjourned the case saying if the accused paid compensation for the damage caused, he wouldd take a more lenient view.

In October, the solicitor said that €1,000 had been confiscated when her client was arrested and he was suggesting that €500 of that be taken for compensation, while in April, the solicitor said there was a further €500 in court.

However, after Sgt. Fintan McGroder pointed out the monies involved did not cover the full amount of damage of more than €5,000 the case was further adjourned until to last Thursday but Alan Harris was not in attendance when the case was called.

Judge Conal Gibbons issued a bench warrant although the defence solicitor said it was possible that her client's failure to appear was because he had been advised that Judge Brennan would not be present and all the cases he was due to finalise were being adjourned to next month.