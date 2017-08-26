Drugs accused told to stay out of Dundalk

Two County Armagh men accused of coming to Dundalk to sell drugs, have been told to stay out of the town as part of their conditions.

Matthew McNally (24) of Carnereagh, Craigavon and Ryan McConville (23) of William Street, Lurgan appeared before last week’s vacation sitting of Dundalk district court accused of having cocaine and cannabis for sale or supply at Dundalk garda station on August 15th last.

When the case was called the Defence barrister told Judge Conall Gibbons there was no garda objection to bail subject to strict conditions.

When the judge noted both accused are from outside the jurisdiction, the barrister said there was a substantial cash lodgement being offered by Mr. McNally's mother.

The case was put back to later in the list, to determine if Gardaí were satisfied that she could act as independent surety after Judge Gibbons said "They're cross-frontier I need an independent surety.”

When it was re-called the court was told there was no garda objection to Ms. McNally, who the barrister said had no previous convictions and was aware that if the bail conditions are broken her €4,000 in cash would be forfeited.

Sgt. Ray Brady told the court McNally and McConville have “no business being in Dundalk” and the charges related to allegation that they were in the process of selling drugs.

Judge Gibbons remanded the two on their own bail of €500 each to Dundalk District Court on the 13th of September, with an independent surety for each co-accused of €2,000 cash.

As part of their bail terms they must stay out of Dundalk apart from court appearances and be contactable by mobile phone 24/7.