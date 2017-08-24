Man charged following assault at Dundalk Bus Depot

A man has been charged in relation to the assault which took place at Dundalk Bus Depot last week.



The incident occurred at approximately midnight on August 14 (Monday) and saw a 53-year-old male sustain injuries after being struck and thrown to the ground.



The alleged culprit has now been apprehended by Gardaí and will face a court hearing early next month.



"Thankfully the area in question is well-equipped in terms of CCTV so we were able to press ahead with the investigation quite quickly", a spokesperson for Gardaí told The Democrat.

Anyone with information on these or other incidents should contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.