Fire services called to fire at Ladywell Shrine in Dundalk

Fire services had to be called to a fire at Ladywell Shrine this morning to deal with a fire at the location.

According to LMFM reports, a number of road traffic bollards had been set alight.

Fire services were called to attend the fire at around 7.20 this morning, which was quickly dealt with.

Fire Services have now left the area and no one was injured in the incident.

If you have any information relating to this incident, please contact Dundalk Garda Station at 042 938 8400.