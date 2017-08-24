Weather in Louth Thursday 24 August 2017

Here is the weather in Louth for today, courtesy of Met Éireann

It will be mainly dry at first this morning in Louth with bright or sunny spells, but cloud will increase in most parts during the day.

Some scattered showers will develop, with the possibility that more persistent rain will develop during the afternoon and evening.

Maximum temperatures will be 17 to 20 degrees Celsius in moderate southwesterly winds.

Tonight will have some clear spells, but it will be mainly cloudy with some scattered showers.

Mist or fog patches may also develop.

Minimum temperatures will be 10 to 12 degrees in moderate southwesterly breezes, backing southerly in direction and slackening.

The UX index for today is moderate to low.