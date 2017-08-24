Deaths in Dundalk Thursday 24 August 2017

The death has occurred of Josephine (Jo) McBride (née Finnegan) of Main Street, Castlebellingham, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Beloved wife of the late Paul and dear mother of Jon.

She will be sadly missed by her loving son, sister Eileen, brother Pat, sister-in-law Ebhana, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 4pm on Thursday, with removal at 6.15pm to St. Mary's Church, Kilsaran, arriving at 7pm.

Funeral on Friday after Mass at 12 noon to the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Luke's Hospital, Dublin c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May she Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Mary Aspell (née Campbell) of Seantobar, Clogherhead, Louth

On 22nd August 2017, peacefully at her home following an illness bravely borne.

Mary, beloved wife of Danny and loving Mam to Paul, Lorraine, Dave, Gary, Danielle, Neville and Debbie.

Predeceased by her brother Dermot.

Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law Helen, Marie, Rebecca and Siobhan, sons-in-law Michael and Ken, grandchildren, brother Colm, sisters Clare, Josephine and Phil, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at her home from 12 noon tomorrow, Thursday.

Removal on Friday afternoon at 12.30pm, arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Clogherhead for Funeral Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in St. Denis’ Cemetery.

House private on Friday morning.

Family flowers only donations, if desired, to The Gary Kelly Centre.

Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Margaret Casey of Connecticut,USA and late of Dungooley, Kilcurry, Dundalk, Louth

On 28th May 2017. Very deeply regretted by her loving family.



Remembrance Mass for Margaret will take place in St, Brigid's Church, Kilcurry on Sunday 27th August 2017 at 10.30am, followed by burial of ashes in adjoining Cemetery.

Lord Rest Her Gentle Soul