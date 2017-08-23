Louth set to receive new Garda patrol car

Louth is set to receive one of a new batch of Garda patrol car.

According to a Tweet on the Garda Siochana official Twitter account, nine counties in total will receive new cars, with Wicklow, Waterford, Longford, Kildare, Tipperary, Donegal, Galway and Dublin also in line.

It is yet to be confirmed when the new vehicle will come into service in the Wee County.