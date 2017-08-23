Burst water main causes supply disruption in north Louth

Irish Water have just announced that repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Lordship and surrounding areas in Co. Louth

According to the service and supply update on www.water.ie and Twitter, a traffic management system will be in place for the duration of works.

#IWLouth: Repairs to a burst water main may affect supply to Lordship & surrounds until 5pm today. A traffic management system is in place. — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) August 23, 2017

Works have an estimated completion time of 5pm today.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU013196.