Burst water main causes supply disruption in North Louth

Irish Water

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

Irish Water have just announced that repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Lordship and surrounding areas in Co. Louth

According to the service and supply update on www.water.ie and Twitter, a traffic management system will be in place for the duration of works. 

Works have an estimated completion time of 5pm today.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU013196.