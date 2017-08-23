'Super dog' Lenny from Dundalk lands 'Nose of Tralee' title

Despite not having success in this year's Rose of Tralee, Louth had a worthy winner in the Nose of Tralee.

'Lenny' a four-year-old Golden Doodle from Dundalk landed the coveted national title last night. The event is now in its fourth year and is hosted by Pet Sitters Ireland.

Ahead of the announcement, Lenny's owner Colleen McNally explained just why 'Lenny' would be such a worthy national winner.

"I really think this ‘super dog’ should win as he’s our hero. Lenny is our beautiful son’s Autism Assistant dog and he’s just fantastic.

"Daragh who is eight-years-old has autism and walks every day with him. It calms his behavioural issues down and gets them both out for fresh air. This is not a sympathy story. Just a happy hopeful one.

"Daragh has major social issues which makes him hard to make friends. As the old saying goes - A dog is a man’s best friend. In this case, it’s a boys best friend. Lenny is one of us.

"We are a family of six, with four children under the age of 10. Autism is a challenging journey but Lenny makes it less daunting. He is full of life and loves his role as a service dog. He’s extra special… extra special like our Daragh."

Congratulations to Colleen, Daragh, and of course Lenny.