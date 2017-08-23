Dundalk set to host outdoor screening of Pulp Fiction next month

To celebrate the arrival of Ireland's Fastest Broadband Network to Dundalk one of the most iconic films of all time, Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction is being screened at the Virgin Media Full Stream Outdoor Cinema in the car park of Marshes Shopping Centre.

See Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis in a film that has stood the test of time. Your viewing experience will be brought to a whole new level with our custom built screen and bespoke festival themed tent.

Don't miss your chance to catch it. Get your mates and neighbours together and come marvel at this iconic film on the big screen once more.

Enjoy this outdoor movie screening in comfort with bean bags, treats and refreshments all laid on. But remember, this is Ireland not California so bring an extra layer or two.

Your free tickets to this exclusive screening are waiting for you. Simply register your details by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virgin-media-presents-an-outdoor-movie-screening-of-pulp-fiction-cert-18-dundalk-tickets-36360059918.