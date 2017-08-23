Cocaine and cannabis seized following double bust in Dundalk
LOCAL CRIME
Gardaí in Dundalk seized significant quantities of cocaine and cannabis during a double drug bust last week.
Officers observed two men, aged 23 and 25, operating suspiciously in the Crescent area of the town.
Upon subsequent searches, each was found to be in possession of banned substances and thus charged with intent for sale and supply.
The men, both from Northern Ireland, will appear before a special court sitting on September 13.
