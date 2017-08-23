Dundalk man praised for raising 'incredible' sum of money for charity

Local man Eric Beggs and the Louth community in general have been thanked by national charity Fighting Blindness for raising an incredible €8,570 through this year’s Cooley Mountain Trek.

These important funds will be used to fund sight saving research into treatments and cures for blindness, as well as providing counselling and peer to peer support for people and families affected by sight loss.

"It is heart warming to see a community come together and support our work through this fantastic annual event. We are so grateful for this kindness and goodwill. Thank you so much to all involved, with special thanks to Eric Beggs, a wonderful supporter and champion of Fighting Blindness who works tirelessly on our behalf.” - Kevin Whelan, Chief Executive, Fighting Blindness.

Eric Beggs has fundraised for the last number of years for Fighting Blindness through the annual Cooley Mountain Trek and organising church collections at local parishes. Eric with the help of friend, family and the local community have raised over €117,000 in total – a spectacular achievement.

Thanks to this support Fighting Blindness can fund world-leading research into developing treatments and cures for blindness, while caring for people and families through counselling and peer to peer support services. For more information please visit www.FightingBlindness.ie.