Louth punter turns €2 stake into a MASSIVE windfall

A lucky BoyleSports punter from Louth hit the jackpot and scooped €66,000 when their four numbers were drawn from Tuesday night’s Euromillions lotto.

The Louth customer turned a €2 stake into an astonishing €66,000 when his bet on the four numbers 10, 12, 17 and 27 clicked in the Euromillions main draw.

Yasmin Leonard, spokesperson for BoyleSports commented “It’s amazing to see BoyleSports customers turn such small stakes into eye-watering returns. Both a Dublin punter (who won €33,000 from just a €1 stake) and the Louth punter would have walked away with just €33 each if they had done their numbers in the local newsagents.”

She continued “The winning customers had bet on the 4 numbers to be drawn from the main draw which beat odds of 33,000/1 and resulted in the massive return. We want to wish them a huge congratulations and happy spending.”