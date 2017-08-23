PHOTOS: Fabulous family home in Dunleer

Woodside House in Cappoge, Dunleer is a large detached country residence that would make a fabulous family home on an elevated 0.9 acre site.

The property which has just been put on the market by Sherry Fitzgerald Lannon, is a five-bedroom home that extends to approximately 290 sq. m.(3,100 sq. ft.) of accommodation.

The well-appointed accommodation is arranged off the reception hall with its impressive double height space.

The focal point of this property is the large luxurious open plan Kitchen/Dining and Sun Room space with floods of natural light from the idyllic orientation of this property which is further complimented by vaulted ceilings and exposed decorative structural timbers making it a fantastic family living area.

Features of this well finished home include a painted solid oak kitchen with granite worktops and high-end appliances.

Solid oak doors feature throughout the house as well as a vaulted ceiling to the kitchen/dining/sum room.

The property is further complimented by a large approximately 1,000 square foot detached garage that could be suitable for granny flat accommodation at ground floor level subject to the required planning permission.

The asking price for this property is €370,000. More more information, contact Sherry Fitzgerald Lannon on 041 983 8168.