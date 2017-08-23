Vandals ransack and destroy Dundalk council house

Gardaí are appealing for information regarding what they dub 'disgraceful and wanton damage' to a local property.

A home on Seafield Road, Blackrock, was ransacked and destroyed after vandals gained entry through an upstairs skylight.

The building was under Council renovation prior to the damage, which was carried out across last weekend (August 18-21).

"It's a particularly disgraceful act given the housing shortage in the town," a spokesperson for the Gardaí told The Democrat.

There was no property present in the home as it was being renovated by the council as it got set to house a new family. It was wanton damage by the people responsible and carried out for no reason."

Anyone with information on the incident should contact their local station.