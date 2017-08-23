There's been a winner of the Ardee St Mary's BIG lotto jackpot

Congratulations go out to John McConnon, Riverstown, Ardee who matched the four winning numbers to land the Ardee St Mary's GFC lotto jackpot of €9,900.

He purchased his ticket from Anthony McArdle. The numbers drawn were 9, 14, 15 and 17. Next week's jackpot will be €1000.

The lotto can now be done online by visiting http://www.stmarysgfc.com/lotto or Ardee St Marys Facebook page.

Ardee St. Marys GFC Club Fundraising Lotto draws which run on a weekly basis play a huge part in the fund raising efforts of the GAA Club.

The club's Lotto is generously sponsored by Carrick Road Service Station, Carrick Road, Ardee.