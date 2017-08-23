Local village in shock after Dundalk woman is robbed while at mass

Gardaí are investigating an incident which saw a local woman's handbag robbed while she was at mass.



The incident, which occurred on the morning of August 20, took place during Sunday services at St Fursey's Church, Haggardstown.



The victim's car window was also smashed, while a small amount of cash was taken.



"This is such a cynical and opportunistic attack and we're keen to bring the culprit to account," a spokesperson for the Gardaí told The Democrat.



"We are also keen to relay the message to all residents in Dundalk and the surrounding area not to leave property unattended, irrespective of the perceived 'safety' of the location or length of time."

Anyone with information on this incident would be urged to contact their local station.