New Film Club season at An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk

An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk is hosting a Film Club season starting this September.

If you love movies or love meeting new people who love movies, then Join An Táin every month for the best in independent cinema, where you can catch a wide range of art house, foreign language and critically acclaimed films for the bargain price of 4 for the price of 3. Each screening will be followed by a relaxed discussion and includes free tea and coffee.



Afternoon Film Season Ticket: €15 for all four 2pm films throughout the season



Their Finest - 12th Sept – War, comedy, drama

The Graduate - 10th Oct – The classic movie starring Dustin Hoffman

Hidden Figures - 14th Nov – Oscar nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress in a Supporting Role and Best Adapted Screenplay

A Christmas Carol - 12th Dec – A seasonal treat

Evening Film Season Ticket: €20 for all four 8pm films throughout the season



The Handmaiden (Cert 18) - 26th Sept – Erotic psychological thriller

Twice Shy - 31st Oct – An Irish gem starring Ardal O’ Hanlon

A Ghost Story - 28th Nov – Starring Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck

A United Kingdom - 19th Dec – The true life story about King Seretse Khama of Botswana and his controversial marriage to a British White woman



Immerse yourself in the drama of it all and meet like minded people as you sip over a beverage and discuss all things cinematic.



Season tickets are also the perfect gift for the film buff in your life and are available up until the first screening, from our box office at An Táin Arts Centre, Crowe Street, Dundalk, 042 9332332 and online at www.antain.ie