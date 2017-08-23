Weather in Louth Wednesday 23 August 2017

Here is the weather for Louth today, courtesy of Met Éireann.

It will mainly be dry and bright this morning, but cloud will build up gradually towards midday.

Scattered showers will break out during the afternoon and this evening, with some occasionally turning heavy.

Temperatures will reach 15 to 18 degrees Celsius in moderate to fresh southwesterly breezes.

Tonight it will be mostly dry and clear with lows of 10 to 12 degrees.

The solar UV index for today is moderate.