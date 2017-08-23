Homes in Dundalk without power following lightning strikes

Homes in Dundalk are without power this morning following last nights lightning strikes which knocked out supply to properties across the country.

According to ESB Networks, in Dundalk, 35 homes on the Coes Road are with out electricity since last night.

The estimated restore time of power was expected to be 2.30 this morning, but as is reported by LMFM news today, the homes are still without power.

It is not yet confirmed when electricity will be fully restored.