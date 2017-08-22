National Pen appeals to local community to help ease rental burden on its new employees

With their staff numbers in the town set to exceed 1,100 next month, National Pen are appealing for help from the local community in easing the rental burden on new employees.

The international firm, whose Dundalk-based HQ caters to 22 countries worldwide, describe as 'unprecedented' the squeeze being put on renters in the area.

"The nature of our consumer base requires us to draft in a multilingual workforce, but the reality is it's getting harder and harder for these new arrivals to find accommodation", says company recruiter Kevin Adams.

"We've always had strong state support in terms of bringing jobs to Dundalk, but it's vital that local town bodies like the Council and Chamber of Commerce band together to ensure that jobs like these are not lost.

“In addition to the new workers joining our contact centre from abroad, National Pen will also be filling hundreds more roles locally, with our factory remaining a massive employer for indigenous workers in the area.

"Our internal accommodation system strives to house all new employees in that regard, while some seek to source their own housing through sites such as Daft.ie. As things stand, though, the demand is exceeding the supply, something which has also been highlighted by DkIT of late.

“The price gouging so prevalent in the Dublin rental market is increasingly an issue here, homes which might previously have had a rental value of €600 per month seen to have almost doubled in some instances.

“The growing nature of industry around the town means the squeeze is only going to get more pronounced, so we’re appealing to the wider community to help ease the burden a bit.

“While we understand it’s getting less and less likely that full homes may be available for rent, we’re keen to find families or homeowners who may be open to letting individual rooms to incoming tenants.

“Our employees have always had a great reputation with landlords in the area so we’re keen to maintain that going forward. The main thing, however, is that we all strive to safeguard job creation in Dundalk and addressing the rental crisis is a crucial step.”