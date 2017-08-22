Just five houses available in Dundalk for students in DkIT

There are just five houses available on the student accommodation list for DkIT, the Student Union President Pauraic Renaghan, has revealed to the Dundalk Democrat.

The list which was released on Monday, illustrates the accommodation crisis students in Dundalk are facing, with a new college year about to begin.

The remaining places on the list are made up mainly of digs, with the on-campus student apartments being fully booked up.

Talking to the Dundalk Democrat, Mr Renaghan says that thanks to the “great response” from landlords in Dundalk, who have made rooms in their houses available as digs, both catering and self catering, many more students will be accommodated, but the “at present, the student accommodation crisis is not ideal.”

According to Mr Renaghan the situation has been slightly alleviated with the news that an old nursing home in Dromiskin, has been converted to use for student accommodation.

This new student complex will accommodate a further 18 students and will open in September.

A clearer picture of just how bad things are will not become clearer until the end of this week, as available places are taken up, he added.

The Student Union President urged people in Dundalk who have houses they can offer up, or even rooms in their houses they can make available, that it is not too late to apply, saying,

“We will never turn away a landlord who has a room or house to rent to students so please don't hesitate in contacting us if you want to apply”.