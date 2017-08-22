Dundalk pensioner 'deeply traumatised' following town centre assault and robbery

A woman in her late 60s was the target of an assault and robbery in Dundalk town centre.



The incident occurred at 12.10pm yesterday when the victim was departing the Long Walk. She was then approached by another woman who forcefully attempted to steal her handbag.



Gardaí are treating the matter as serious and are appealing for information, with the woman said to have been very traumatised by the altercation.



CCTV of the area is currently being studied and anyone who may have been in the vicinity at the time would be urged to contact Dundalk station 0429388440.