Louth man left with broken facial bones & serious head injuries following assault

A man is being treated for serious head and facial injuries following an assault in Carlingford.



The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning in the Liberties area of the village, with the 47-year-old victim having just celebrated his birthday.



He is currently being treated in the Daisy Hill Hospital having been left unconscious as a result of the attack.



A 38-year-old has since been charged in relation to the incident, but anyone with further information, or who may have been in the area between the hours of 11.30pm and 1am , should contact their local station.