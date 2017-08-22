Dundalk pub named best 'Tourist Bar' in ireland

The annual Sky Bar of the Year awards took place yesterday evening and there was one very worthy winner from co Louth.

In the category of Best Tourist Bar in the land, Fitzpatrick's Bar and Restaurant in Rockmarshall, Dundalk took the top spot.

The awards cover every type of bar, and a team of judges travelled the country to judge all the nominated pubs around. The finalists were judged across 25 separate drink, drink service and entertainment categories, with over 100 finalists in contention to grab an award.

The results were revealed at an event hosted by Newstalk’s Tom Dunne in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road yesterday evening.