Louth Rose Aoife Heffron praised for brave approach to mental health
ROSE OF TRALEE
Louth Rose Aoife Heffron spoke last night about her struggle with hair loss and the effect it had on her mental health.
The 27-year-old said she suffered anxiety as a result of losing her hair and currently uses a blog to support and provide information to other hair-loss sufferers.
“It did knock my confidence, it crushed me … I didn’t feel like a woman at all,” she said. She said she had a severe panic attack that lasted “all day long” three years ago. “I thought I lost my mind that day.”
Aoife, 27, a PR Executive and Communications in Creative Media graduate from Dundalk, made her appearance yesterday (Monday) but viewers will have to wait until tonight before the 2017 Rose of Tralee is crowned.
"I was in a lot of
“I think this is the third year in a row that Louth have made it to the televised stage so I was delighted to be able to follow in the footsteps of Megan and Jenny (the County's two previous Roses) and to have the opportunity to appear live on RTE with Daithi was a great experience."
As the Lead Sponsor of the festival, Tipperary Crystal will present this year's winner with a complete collection of Tipperary Crystal Fine Jewellery and a range of
The victor will also drive away from Tralee in a brand new KIA pro_ceed from McElligotts Tralee, a World Travel Prize valued at €25,000, a weeklong holiday in Kerry from Kerry County Council, a tablet complete with a year’s subscription to Independent.ie, while Sean Taaffe Group will look after all the hair styling needs of the 2017 Rose of Tralee.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on