Louth Rose Aoife Heffron praised for brave approach to mental health

Louth Rose Aoife Heffron spoke last night about her struggle with hair loss and the effect it had on her mental health.



The 27-year-old said she suffered anxiety as a result of losing her hair and currently uses a blog to support and provide information to other hair-loss sufferers.

“It did knock my confidence, it crushed me … I didn’t feel like a woman at all,” she said. She said she had a severe panic attack that lasted “all day long” three years ago. “I thought I lost my mind that day.”