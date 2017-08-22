Local businesses featured in new Dundalk Chamber video

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce have just released a new promotional video for Shop Local Gift Vouchers which features a number of businesses that accept their vouchers.

The video shows how widely used the vouchers are in Dundalk.

They can be used in over 260 businesses around Dundalk and environs

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce “Shop Local Gift Vouchers” are the perfect all year round gift idea and are not just for Christmas.

There are no commission charges on the vouchers, no expiry date and they help support businesses in the local community.

See shoplocal.ie for a full list of stores & businesses where you can spend these vouchers.