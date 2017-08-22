Weather in Louth Tuesday 22 August 2017

Here is the weather in Louth today, courtesy of Met Éireann.

It will be mainly dry for the first half of today in Louth.

Humid conditions will continue this morning and remaining mist and fog patches should be gone by mid morning.

There will be some sunny spells today but heavy showers will develop this afternoon, bringing the risk of thunder.

Showery rain this evening will gradually ease from the south.

Top temperatures today will be 18 to 22 degrees Celsius in moderate south east winds.

Tonight, it will be cloudy with showery rain for a time but drier, fresher conditions will follow before midnight with just isolated showers.

Minimum temperatures will be 11 to 13 degrees Celsius in moderate south or southwesterly winds.

The solar UV index today will be low but moderate to high in any sun.