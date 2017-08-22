Deaths in Dundalk Tuesday 22 August 2017

The death has occurred of Joe Kirk of 26 Lennon Melia Terrace and formerly Belrobin, Kilkerley, Dundalk, Louth

Unexpectedly, but peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry, surrounded by his heartbroken wife, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law and family members.



Beloved husband of Eucharia (nee O’Hare), adored daddy of Joanne, Ớrlaith and Emma, doting granddad to Mary Olivia and dear brother of Kathy McCaffrey, Rita McGeough, Mary O’Hare, Tommy, Patsy, John, Peter and the late Francie.

Predeceased by his parents Joe Sr. and Maura.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, granddaughter, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Stephen Dawson, Thomas Young and Richie Kieran, aunts Mary Kirk, Aggie McGee and Anna Byrne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.



Reposing at home from 2pm on Tuesday. Removal on Thursday at 10.20am, to St. Nicholas ' Church, arriving for Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

House private on Thursday, please

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Aidan Byrne of Altnagelvin, Derry / Ardee, Louth

Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Aidan, beloved husband of Ann.

Sadly missed by his wife, son Joey, daughter Judy, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Removal on Wednesday morning to Saint Catherine's Church, Ballapousta, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral home private please.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to Kidney Dialysis Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry.

Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Maureen Bracken (née Kennedy) of Castletown Road and late of Bridge Street, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in her 93rd year surrounded by her family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital, Ardee.

Beloved wife of the late Joe and cherished mother of Raymond, Áine and Fiona.

Maureen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her son, daughters, daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law Michael Brennan, grandchildren Thomas, Jean, Caroline, Aislinn, Rachel and Conor, great-grandchildren Annie, Roisin, Charlie and Sam, her dear sister Peggy, niece Margaret, nephews Niall and Brian, extended family, neighbours and friends.



Reposing at the home of her daughter Fiona (Brennan), Mellifont Road, Tullyallan, Drogheda ( Eircode A92X329) on Tuesday between 4 o'clock and 8 o'clock.

Removal on Wednesday afternoon to St. Nicholas' Church, Dundalk arriving for Funeral Mass at 1 o'clock.

Thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery for burial.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Joseph's Hospital, Ardee. (Donation box at Church). Enquiries to Dixons Funeral Home, Dundalk T 0429334240.

May She Rest In Peace