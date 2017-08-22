Traffic light destroyed in crash at Dundalk town square

A traffic light at Dundalk Market Square was destroyed following a crash last night.

The incident occurred when a car crashed into the traffic light in the early hours of this morning. It is unknown if the fog last night may have contributed to poor visibility in the town.

According to reports, the driver of the car drove off after the incident.

The crash took place at the junction of Earl Street and Market Square.

It is unknown if anyone was hurt when the car crashed.

Drivers are advised to drive with caution this morning in the area.