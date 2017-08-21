Louth people urged to consider career in tourism

As thousands of students deliberate their first round college offers, the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) is encouraging young people in Louth to consider a career in tourism.

Hospitality and tourism businesses around the country are looking to recruit over 6,000 entry-level employees each year across all areas of their operations.

The tourism sector in Louth supports 2,600 jobs and contributes some €56M to the local economy annually.

There is a variety of career options available through the CAO, PLC courses as well as opportunities for those who wish to start working straight from school.

Areas include food and beverage; catering; accommodation services; reception; leisure centre and spa facility management; sales and marketing; human resources; IT; management and finance.



The IHF has a dedicated website, Get a Life in Tourism, supported by Fáilte Ireland, which offers comprehensive information on the many careers available in the sector and how to get stared.

The website also includes personal stories that offer a realistic picture of what to expect from a career in the tourism and hospitality sector as well as some of the many courses and training schemes that are available, providing young people with valuable first-hand information to help them make their course or career choice.



Niall Quinn, from the Louth branch of the IHF commented:

'Tourism is Ireland’s largest indigenous industry, providing employment in every county in Ireland including Louth.

'It offers thousands of opportunities for young people interested in pursuing a career in tourism with enormous potential for professional development and advancement.

'We’re encouraging school leavers especially to explore the many options available, including the hundreds of specialist third-level courses on offer throughout the country for those interested in obtaining a recognised qualification.

'If you are looking for an exciting challenge, with endless career possibilities then this is the path for you.'