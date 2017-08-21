AA Roadwatch warn motorists of oil spill on Dundalk road

AA Roadwatch are alerting motorists to an oil spill at the Carlingford R/A on the N52 Dundalk Bypass, just north of the racecourse this afternoon.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution given the already slippy conditions with recent rainfall.