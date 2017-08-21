UPDATE: Water disruption in Dundalk set to continue

Irish Water have just announced that the water disruption affecting parts of Dundalk will continue into this evening.

The water disruption caused by a burst water main would according to Irish Water cause supply disruptions to Belview, Gort Na Mara, R132 from Fairways Hotel to Sextons Public House and surrounding areas in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

The works were to be complete by 5 pm today but a tweet just released by Irish Water states that the disruption will now continue until 8 pm.

#IWLouth: Update - For those affected by works to Belview, Gort Na Mara, Dundalk and surrounds, works will now finish at 8pm tonight. August 21, 2017

