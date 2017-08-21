Louth Rose Aoife Heffron takes to the stage tonight

Aoife Heffron will represent Louth in the Rose of Tralee tonight.



Hailing from Dundalk, Aoife is a creative media graduate whose family are steeped in local GAA.



An animal lover, she hopes to have a farm one day and says a micro pig called Denny is next on her list.

Aoife's main hobby is her blog, AoifeJane, which she started last year as a way to discuss her struggles with hair loss and "the mental health effects that go along with it".



She says she wanted to create awareness for this common problem and use the blog as an environment that hair loss sufferers can come to for information and support.