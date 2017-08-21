Dundalk Musical Society looking for actors for brand new panto

Dundalk Musical Society are delighted to announce that auditions will take place this Sunday 27th of August for their 2018 pantomime "Sleeping Beauty".

This fun filled family show will take place in An Tain Theatre from 9th to 14th of January 2018.

Auditions will take place in Dundalk Tennis Club starting with the Tots (5-7yrs) taking place from 2-3pm, Juniors (8-11yrs) from 3-4pm, Seniors (12+) will be from 4-5pm.

While auditions for principal roles (16+) will take place from 5pm onwards, those auditioning for principal roles are asked to have a song prepared.

The society are very excited about their 26th annual pantomime and look forward to seeing you all there on the day.