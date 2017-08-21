Venue confirmed for Dundalk's FAI cup clash with Crumlin United

A venue has been confirmed for The Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup match between Crumlin United and Dundalk FC.



The game will take place on Saturday, 26th August at 4.00pm at the Iveagh Grounds, Dublin.

Stephen Kenny's Lilywhites won't be underestimating their Dublin rivals, though.



Crumlin knocked out First Division Wexford Youths in the previous round and beat Dundalk 1-0 in the Leinster Senior Cup back in 2012, with current Dundalk stars John Mountney and Chris Shields both on the losing side.