Burst water main to affect water supply in parts of Dundalk today

Irish Water have just confirmed that a burst water main will affect water supplies in Dundalk for much of today.

According to the Irish Water service and supply report, repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Belview, Gort Na Mara, R132 from Fairways Hotel to Sextons Public House and surrounding areas in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works.

Works have an estimated completion time of 5pm on 21 August.

Irish Water advise that if you need to contact them about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU013086.