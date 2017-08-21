Students urged to act fast in applying for accommodation in Dundalk

DkIT Students Union has told students to act quickly in applying for accommodation in Dundalk after launching the DkIT Student Union Accommodation List for 2017/18.

With CAO First round offers being released in conjunction with the release of the DkIT Students' Union accommodation list on Monday, the rush for student accommodation places has began to heat up.

DkIT Students' Union President Pauraic Renaghan has urged students to get the ball rolling especially with the state of the current accommodation situation in Dundalk.

'At present, the student accommodation crisis is not ideal.

'With the help of local media outlets, we have seen a rise in accommodation applications from landlords, however, the situation is still not desirable and I would appeal to students to get contacting landlords on our list as soon as possible.'

The DkIT Student Union President thanked all landlords who have applied to the list for 2017/18 and also revealed that there is still time for people in Dundalk to come forward and offer up their houses or even spare rooms in their houses.

'We are very greatful here in DkIT for those landlords who have come forward and offered up their houses or indeed rooms in their houses.

'It's not too late to apply still. We will never turn away a landlord who has a room or house to rent to students so please don't hesitate in contacting us if you want to apply.'

Mr. Renaghan also reiterated the warnings issued from the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) and An Garda Siochana last week in relation to rental scams taking advantage of students.

'While we are appealing to students to act fast in applying for accommodation we would also urge students to be extermely vigilant when taking accommodation.

'It's always better to be safe then sorry and please take all precautionary measures to ensure that you don't fall victim to a scam.'

Mr.Renaghan can be contacted on 0852781462 as well as prez.dkitsu@gmail.com, should students have any queries on accommodation or indeed landlords want to come forward to offer their house or room.

The accommodation list is available on www.dkitsu.ie.