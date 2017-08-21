Weather in Louth Monday 21 August 2017

Here is the weather for Louth today, courtesy of Met Éireann.

It is a damp and misty morning in Louth today, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

There will be heavy bursts of rain in places.

Drier and brighter conditions will eventually spread from the south, with spells of hazy sunshine developing later this afternoon and this evening.

Top temperatures today will be 18 to 22 degrees Celsius in mainly light southwest breezes.

Tonight will be mild, misty and humid with patchy rain and drizzle.

Areas of mist and fog will be widespread on hills and coasts.

Minimum temperatures will be no lower than 14 or 15 degrees in mainly light to southeast breezes.

The solar UV index today will be high in any sunshine but otherwise moderate.