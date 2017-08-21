Deaths in Dundalk Monday 21 August 2017

The death has occurred of Conor Callaghan of Dunleer, Louth

Suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Conor, beloved son of Justin and Selina.

Sadly missed by his loving parents, sister Clodagh, grandparents John, Enda and Winnie, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Reposing at his parents' home from 11am until 8pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning to Saint Finian's Church, Dromin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Monday morning please.

Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Joe KIRK of 26 Lennon Melia Terrace and formerly Belrobin, Kilkerley, Dundalk, Louth.

Unexpectedly, but peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry, surrounded by his heartbroken wife, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law and family members.



Beloved husband of Eucharia (nee O’Hare), adored Daddy of Joanne, Ớrlaith and Emma, doting granddad to Mary Olivia and dear brother of Kathy McCaffrey, Rita McGeough, Mary O’Hare, Tommy, Patsy, John, Peter and the late Francie.

Predeceased by his parents Joe Sr. and Maura.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, granddaughter, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Stephen Dawson, Thomas Young and Richie Kieran, aunts Mary Kirk, Aggie McGee and Anna Byrne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.



May He Rest in Peace