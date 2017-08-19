MET EIREANN: Weather warning put in place for Louth

MET Eireann have put in place a weather warning for Louth and a number of other counties from tomorrow afternoon until Monday afternoon.

It comes as the weakened Hurricane Gert gets close to Ireland. However the remnants of the hurricane will still impact on Irish weather this weekend.

The rainfall warning has also been put in place for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and North Tipperary.

According to MET Eireann "Warm, humid conditions expected to develop through Sunday, lasting into the early days of next week, will bring spells of heavy rain leading to potential accumulations of 30 to 50mm, with highest totals in the mountains."

The weather warning begins at 12 noon tomorrow and lasts until 4pm on Monday.