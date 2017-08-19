Man killed in Birmingham believed to be from Louth
The 34-year-old died in Hospital
A 34-year-old Irishman has died in Birmingham, England.
The Irish Independent are reporting that Phillip Leonard passed away as a result of "serious head injuries" sustained from an altercation which left him "lying unconscious in Essex Street at around 1:30am on July 28th."
He was rushed to hospital, where he died on Monday last (August 14th). A subsequent post mortem examination revealed that he died as a result of his head injuries.
A 26-year-old, also from Ireland, remains in custody having been arrested and charged with the assault last month.
Birmingham Police have launched a murder investigation and they are requesting anyone with information to come forward.
