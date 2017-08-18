Trip through time bus tour around historic Dundalk

The conservation and heritage offices of Louth County Council are organising a a double-decker bus trip back through time to glimpse the architectural riches of 19th century Dundalk on Thursday August 24th at 7pm.

In the late 1800s Dundalk was one of Ireland’s most prosperous towns. The rich merchants and traders showed off their wealth by decorating their buildings in fancy plasterwork, that came to be known across Ireland as the ‘Dundalk Style’.

Much of the gorgeous detail that has been removed at ground floor level survives on the upper floors. Join the heritage and conservation officers of Louth County Council for an enlightening tour of Dundalk’s upper floors from the top floor of a double-decker bus provided by Bus Éireann.

Advisory: This is a tour of Dundalk’s architecture, while children are welcome it may be a bit formal and long for younger ones. You need to be fit enough to climb the stairs on the double-decker bus. There are no toilets on the bus.

Duration: 2 hours. The bus will leave at 7pm sharp, so ticket holders are advised to be in the foyer of An Táin Arts Centre by 6.45pm.

Tickets: €5 per person (no concessions, no bus passes). Ticket includes a glass of wine or a soft drink in Eno after the tour.

This event is part of Heritage Week 2017 and is organised by the conservation and heritage offices of Louth County Council. It is supported by Bus Éireann.

Check out the website here for tickets