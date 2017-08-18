Teen charged with assault on 10-week-old baby granted bail

The teenager arrested in Cork in connection with an alleged assault on a 10-week-old baby has been granted bail.

The 18-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before a special sitting of Clonakilty District Court after being arrested in the Mayfield area of Cork city.



He is charged with assault causing serious harm to the baby on March 13 last at an address in County Louth contrary to Section 4 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Sgt James McCumiskey from County Louth said the defendant made no reply to the charge.

Inspector Fergal Foley, prosecuting said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the teenager would be tried by indictment in the Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Tim Lucey was also told gardai had no objection to the man being released on bail.

He was then remanded on bail subject to a number of conditions including that he reside at a specified address in Farranree in Cork City and that he signs on three times a week at Gurranabraher Garda Station.