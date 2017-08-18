Aldi’s Dundalk staff award €500 grant to Dundalk Simon Community

Dundalk Simon Community is the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s 2017 Community Grants programme.

Aldi’s Dundalk staff have awarded Dundalk Simon Community a €500 grant in recognition of its vital work and contribution within the local community and to help support its essential services.

The €500 grant was presented to Valerie Reel of Dundalk Simon Community by Tommy McCoy, Aldi’s Dundalk store “Charity Champion”.

Commenting, Finbar McCarthy, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland, said,

'The work and services provided by Dundalk Simon Community are crucial to the local Louth community. We are delighted our Dundalk employees have chosen to support the organisation.

'Giving back to the local communities our stores serve is something we are passionate about and we are proud to support the vital work done by charities and not-for–profit organisations across County Louth.

'Last year we helped 120 charities and not-for-profit organisations nationwide and we hope to surpass that number this year.'