Weather in Louth Friday 18 August 2017

Today will be a cool and blustery day in Louth.

While it will be mainly dry this for the rest of the morning, with some bright or sunny spells, it will turn increasingly cloudy through the morning and early afternoon.

Widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers or longer spells of rain spreading from the west.

Showers will ease off later this evening, clearing away into the Irish Sea.

Highest temperatures today will be 15 to 17 degrees Celsius.

West to northwest breezes today will be fresh to strong and gusty, especially around showers as well as coastal areas.

Tonight showers will be scattered, with a lot of dry weather developing under broken cloud.

Lowest temperatures will be 9 to 12 degrees Celsius.

Northwest winds will remain quite brisk.

The solar UV for today will be moderate