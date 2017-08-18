Deaths in Dundalk Friday 18 August 2017

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Sorohan Kells, Meath / Drumlish, Longford / Omeath, Louth

Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved husband of Rosaleen (née McGivern) and father of Michael and Patrick.

Very deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters-in-law Evelina and Jade, grandchildren A.J, Roxy, Kamden Rose and River, sisters Mary and Annemarie, brothers John and Patrick J, sister-in-law Josephine, brothers-in-law Noel and Brian, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at the residence of his brother-in-law Brian McGivern, Ardaghy, Omeath, Co. Louth from 8.00pm this Thursday evening.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Liam O'Halloran, Marian Park, Drogheda, Louth

Peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital, Dublin Road, Drogheda. Liam, beloved husband of the late Mary and loving dad to Sharon, Tracy and Alison.

Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons-in-law Eugene and Con, grandchildren Patrick, Amy, Shauna, Sophie, Lynn, Chloe, Katie, Adam and Luke, sister Ruby, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace



Reposing at Townley Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda from 5.00 pm until 7.00 pm on Friday evening.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 am, driving to Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am.

Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Peter Lynch (Snr) Drumcashel, Castlebellingham, Louth

Peacefully at St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Ardee.



Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Tomás Dalton Caoin Dara, Ballinderreen, Galway / Ardee, Louth / Bailieborough, Cava

Retired principal of Ardee Community School. Peacefully at Blake Manor Nursing Home.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Ethna, his children Aodh, Fidelma, Margaret, Ciaran, Michael and Andrew, and his 17 loving grandchildren, his, brothers Hughie and Paddy, sister Patricia (Renihan), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, and friends.



Reposing at his son Aodh's home in Caoin Dara, Ballinderreen, Kilcolgan, Co. Galway tomorrow, Friday evening, from 5.30p.m. until 7.30 p.m. Requiem Mass at the Nativity of Our Lady Church, Ardee, Co. Louth on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Burial afterward in Dromin Cemetery.

Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís